UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Spain's DIA
* Says expects to end 2014 with EBITDA margin of 9.6 percent
* Sees fall in like-for-like sales in 2014 from a year earlier due to fall in prices, population, price investment and expansion
* Sees like-for-like sales falling 5.3 percent in Q4 y/y
* Sees integration synergies of over 30 million euros ($34.07 million) on annual basis following Arbol acquisition
* Sees tax credits of 380 million euros from Arbol buy
* Sees Eroski stores acquisition Ebitda accretive from year one Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1F8wco4] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.