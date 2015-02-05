Feb 5 Spain's DIA

* Says expects to end 2014 with EBITDA margin of 9.6 percent

* Sees fall in like-for-like sales in 2014 from a year earlier due to fall in prices, population, price investment and expansion

* Sees like-for-like sales falling 5.3 percent in Q4 y/y

* Sees integration synergies of over 30 million euros ($34.07 million) on annual basis following Arbol acquisition

* Sees tax credits of 380 million euros from Arbol buy

* Sees Eroski stores acquisition Ebitda accretive from year one