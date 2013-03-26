LONDON, March 26 The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it was investigating the possibility that two widely used classes of diabetes drugs might cause inflammation of the pancreas and pre-cancerous changes.

The decision to study so-called GLP-1 therapies and DPP-4 drugs follows similar action earlier this month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Drugs affected include Novo Nordisk's Victoza, Merck & Co's Januvia, and Onglyza from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.