* Better blood sugar control seen in type 1 diabetes study

* Lilly drug, Lantus comparable in type 2 diabetes

* Small weight loss seen with Lilly drug, gain with Lantus

By Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson

June 11 An experimental long-acting insulin being developed by Eli Lilly and Co demonstrated greater blood sugar control than Sanofi SA's top selling Lantus in type 1 diabetes and was comparable in type 2 diabetes, with the added advantage of weight loss, according to data from midstage studies.

Lilly, which is developing the long-acting, or basal, insulin and other diabetes medicines with Boehringer Ingelheim, is hoping to make inroads into Sanofi's domination with the new drug currently known as LY2605541. Lantus, known chemically as insulin glargine, owns about 80 percent of the basal insulin market and had sales of about $5 billion last year.

"Certainly the pieces are in place in our insulin portfolio for us to regain a leadership position," Eli Lilly Chief Executive John Lechleiter told Reuters.

"We believe our novel basal insulin has potential to offer advantages that will place it in a very competitive position in that category."

Dr. Richard Bergenstal, who led the type 2 study and participated in the type 1 trial, said in a telephone interview that Lantus is an excellent long acting insulin that "has set a pretty high bar for any new insulin to show that it's an improvement."

Based on the Phase II data presented on Monday at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) meeting in Philadelphia, Bergenstal said the Lilly and Boehringer drug could raise the bar.

"This drug seems to show that promise so deserves a larger look in Phase III trials," he said.

In the study of 137 patients with type 1 diabetes, the Lilly drug led to significantly better blood sugar control after eight weeks versus Lantus, with a mean difference of -10 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) based on daily readings. There was also a greater reduction in the longer term blood glucose measure known as A1C with the Lilly drug.

WEIGHT LOSS

The unexpected finding of the study, in which patients took the Lilly drug or Lantus for eight weeks and then switched to the other drug for another eight weeks, was the weight loss associated with LY2605541. The study drug led to a mean weight loss of 2.65 pounds (1.2 kilograms), while those taking Lantus on average gained 1.52 lbs (0.7 kg).

There was also weight loss seen with the Lilly drug in the 12-week type 2 diabetes trial - 1.28 lbs (0.58 kg) versus a gain of 0.68 lbs (0.31 kg) for Lantus. The weight loss, while small, could become a major selling point as obesity is a leading cause of type 2 diabetes.

"Usually when you start insulin you gain weight. We learn to tolerate it, but we don't like it," explained Bergenstal. "In this case they got better blood sugars and they lost weight, so that is sort of unique."

Patients who received LY2605541 required less mealtime insulin, with a statistically significant 24 percent reduction in their mealtime insulin dose compared with Lantus.

The Lilly drug was associated with significantly higher rates of overall hypoglycemia, or a potentially dangerous drop in blood sugar. But it had a significantly lower rate of overnight, or nocturnal, hypoglycemia. Nocturnal hypoglycemia is particularly worrisome as the patient is asleep and not able to recognize or address the problem.

Bergenstal was also impressed with the lack of peaks and valleys with Lilly's insulin, which showed less within day variability than the market leader.

"The hope would be no hypoglycemia overnight and less variability and fluctuation in the blood sugar and indeed that's what happened," Bergenstal said.

The Lilly drug led to elevations in liver enzymes compared with Lantus in both studies. Levels remained within normal range, but was still significantly higher than with Lantus, researchers found. Elevated liver enzymes often raise a red flag with health regulators worried about liver damage.

"That needs to be followed in Phase III to see if that was a fluke or a concern," Bergenstal said.

There was a small but negative impact on blood fats with the Lilly drug in the type 1 study, with a modest increase in triglycerides and decrease in good HDL cholesterol observed.

In the larger type 2 diabetes study with 288 patients, the daily glycemic control was similar for the two drugs, as was the A1C reduction over 12 weeks.

Overall rates of hypoglycemia were similar for the two medicines in type 2 diabetics, but the Lilly drug had a 48 percent reduction in nocturnal hypoglycemia, the data showed.

There was a statistically significant increase in gastrointestinal side effects, such as nausea, indigestion and abdominal bloating, associated with the Lilly drug in the type 1 study that was not seen with type 2 patients.

More than 360 million people worldwide have diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Foundation, with the overwhelming majority suffering from type 2 diabetes. Diabetes can lead to major health problems, including kidney disease, increased risk of blindness and nerve damage and circulatory problems that can lead to amputations of extremities. (Reporting By Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)