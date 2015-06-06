June 6 A long-acting insulin being developed by
Eli Lilly and Co demonstrated greater blood sugar
reduction than Sanofi SA's top-selling Lantus in
patients with type 2 diabetes, according to data from three
Phase III trials presented on Saturday.
More patients in the studies who received Lilly's basal
insulin peglispro (BIL) also got their blood sugar down to the
American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommended target of less
than 7 percent using a common measure known as A1c, researchers
reported.
However, side effects could be a stumbling block to approval
of Lilly's drug. Patients taking BIL had a significant increase
in the liver enzyme ALT, although no liver injuries were
reported, and liver fat content was higher after BIL treatment
for some patients. BIL also raised levels of the blood fat
triglycerides.
The company has delayed applying for approvals until after
2016 as it studies the liver issues.
Trials involving more than 2,800 patients compared BIL with
Lantus, also known as insulin glargine, in those not previously
treated with insulin, in those using basal insulin with mealtime
insulin, and those already taking basal insulin.
Rates of severe hypoglycemia, or dangerously low blood
glucose, were similar for BIL and Lantus. Lilly's drug caused
less nocturnal hypoglycemia, a concern as sleeping patients are
not aware they may be in danger.
"BIL is the first and only basal insulin to consistently
demonstrate superior glycemic benefits along with a reduction in
nocturnal hypoglycemia and a weight advantage compared to
insulin glargine in Phase III clinical studies," Dr. Melanie
Davies, the studies lead investigator who presented the data at
the ADA meeting in Boston, said in a statement.
Less weight gain is beneficial as obesity is a leading cause
of type 2 diabetes.
In the first study, BIL patients saw average A1c reductions
of 1.6 percent after one year versus 1.3 percent for Lantus. The
second study saw blood sugar reductions of 1.7 percent versus
1.5 percent for Lantus after 26 weeks. In the third, after 26
weeks, average A1c decreased 0.82 percent versus 0.29 percent
with Lantus.
The percentage of patients whose A1c reached ADA target
levels was 58 percent, 63 percent and 73 percent, respectively,
with BIL. That compared with 43 percent, 53 percent and 52
percent for Lantus.
BIL is also being tested for type 1 diabetes.
An estimated 387 million people worldwide suffer from
diabetes, with type 2 accounting for at least 90 percent. If not
properly treated, diabetes can cause a wide variety of serious
health problems.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot. Editing by Andre Grenon)