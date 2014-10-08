BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
Oct 8 Diagenic ASA :
* Signed final agreement to acquire Nel Hydrogen AS
* Says Diagenic is acquiring 100 pct of shares in Nel Hydrogen for a total consideration of 120 million Norwegian crowns
* Says transaction will be financed through 40 million crowns in cash and 80 million crowns in new shares of company
* Says consideration shares to be issued will be valued at 0.65 crowns per share
* Says shares in company shall be subscribed for no later than Oct. 31
* Says shares of Nel Hydrogen shall be transferred to company no later than Nov. 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.