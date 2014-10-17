BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical to set up hyaluronic acid unit
March 13 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
Oct 17Diagenic ASA :
* Says acquisition of NEL Hydrogen Holding AS has been completed
* Says the company will change its name to NEL ASA with NEL as new ticker
* Says the name change will be effective from the time of registration with the Register of Business Enterprises
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
March 13 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says actual controller Liu Xicheng offered takeover bid to buy 10 percent stake in Hainan Haiyao, at 14.5 yuan/share
March 13Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd :