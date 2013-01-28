LONDON Jan 28 Diageo PLC : * Diageo reaches jv venture agreement * Agreement to form 50:50 jv in respect of united national breweries'

traditional sorghum beer business in S.Africa * To acquire a 50% interest in the company which owns united national

breweries' traditional sorghum beer business in sa * The remaining 50% will be held by a company affiliated to mallya * Will acquire its 50% interest for $36 million