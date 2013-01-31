Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Jan 31 Diageo PLC : * CFO expects response from Indian regulator on united spirits buy by end Q1 * CFO says not seeing U.S. slowdown coming through in results, expects U.S. trend to continue as in H1
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA hit their lowest level in over six months on Friday as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering group's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.