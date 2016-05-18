May 18 Spirits maker Diageo Plc said SABMiller Plc director Javier Ferrán will succeed Franz Humer as chairman.

Ferrán, who will be named a non-executive director on July 22, will become the chairman on Jan. 1, Diageo said on Wednesday.

Ferrán was earlier president and CEO at Bacardi. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)