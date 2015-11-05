Nov 5 Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits company, said on Thursday it had sold its wine interests in Argentina to Grupo Peñaflor for an undisclosed amount.

The sale includes the Navarro Correas and San Telmo wine brands, together with production sites and vineyards, the company said. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)