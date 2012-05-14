LONDON May 14 Diageo, the world's
largest spirits group, said it has continued to trim its
marketing budget in Greece, where sales have halved in the past
three years, and that it had plans to deal with the country
ditching the euro.
"Like any decent, big company with operations in the euro
zone we have been contingency planning," chief marketing officer
Andy Fennell said on Monday at a group marketing briefing.
A return to the drachma would likely raise the price of
Diageo's Johnnie Walker whisky and other imported drinks.
An inconclusive election in Greece has left its parliament
divided between supporters and opponents of a financial bailout,
with neither side able to form a government and heightening
fears Greece may have to pull out of the euro.
Fennell said while Greece accounted for less than 1 percent
of Diageo's global sales, the British group had been making
emergency plans. Most of Diageo's sales to Greece are imported.
Diageo owns eight of the top 20 international spirits brands
worldwide such as Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum and Baileys
liqueur as well as Guinness beer. It had sales of 9.9 billion
pounds ($16 billion) in its last full year, to end-June 2011.
While the group's marketing spend rose 10 percent last year
to 1.7 billion pounds, with a focus on emerging markets, it had
been cutting back on spending in troubled euro zone economies.
"As a business allocating that 10 percent rise in
advertising and promotional spend we look at the best
opportunities, and at the moment that is not Greece," he said.
He said marketing had risen in Europe overall in the last
year with spending in Germany, France, Russia and Turkey ahead,
and slightly higher in Britain.
($1 = 0.6212 pound)
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)