LONDON, Feb 9 Diageo, the world's
biggest spirits group, delivered an upbeat message on Thursday
with strongly growing emerging markets and a slow recovery in
North America helping to offset continued weakness in euro zone
crisis hit Europe.
The British maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff
vodka said its half year underlying profits grew 9 percent
making it well placed to meet its medium term target for 6
percent profits growth, margin expansion and 10-percent plus
earnings growth.
Chief Executive Paul Walsh said the group saw strong growth
of 18 percent across its emerging markets in the last six months
of 2011, which helped to offset Europe depressed by poor trading
in euro zone nations like Spain, Greece and Ireland.
London-based Diageo, which also sells Captain Morgan and
Guinness beer, saw underlying sales growth of 7 percent for its
July-December first-half which came after a nine percent first
quarter rise, boosted by one-off factors.
This growth help drive half year underlying earnings up 16
percent to 55.9 pence a share for its July-December 2011 half
year beating to a company-complied consensus of 54.8p and a
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S forecast of 54.8p. Its half year dividend
rose 7 percent to 16.6 pence a share.
