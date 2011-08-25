* Annual earnings 83.6 pence, vs company consensus 79.1 pence

* Targets medium term annual sales growth of 6 percent

* Sees margin improvement and double-digit pct earnings growth

* Full year dividend up 6 percent at 40.4 pence

* Shares up 4.3 percent (Adds further CEO comments, updates shares)

By David Jones

LONDON, Aug 25 Diageo , the world's biggest spirits group, set an ambitious 10 percent-plus earnings growth target, when beating forecasts with a 16 percent rise in its full-year earnings that lifted its shares on Thursday.

The British maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky was upbeat about current trading, saying it had not seen the effect of poor weather and weak consumer demand which undermined brewer Heineken .

Chief Executive Paul Walsh said the new financial year in July and August had started well and along the same trajectory of the previous year, saying he was the most optimistic and confident he had been over the last three years.

"It's a fragile world out there, but even in the teeth of the last recession we continued to grow. Our second half was stronger than the first half and we have started well this year," Walsh told a briefing after results.

He added Diageo had a greater diversity of brands and geographies than many rivals, and although the southern European markets of Greece and Spain saw sales falling, emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia grew strongly, and even North America saw some growth.

Walsh set stretching new targets for his group, looking to grow underlying sales annually by 6 percent, improve margins -- with the first 2 percentage point rise to 31 percent in the next three years -- and sees double-digit percentage earnings growth in the medium term.

"While Diageo is not immune from a fragile global economy, this is a strong platform ... Achievement of these aims would underpin even stronger dividend growth," he added.

Diageo shares were one the biggest risers in a largely flat FTSE 100 index , and were up 4.3 percent at 1,166 pence by 1400 GMT, after hitting a day's high of 1,213 pence.

"The targets themselves imply a good level of confidence in the business, but also that the management feel under pressure to deliver on this platform. Investors will take confidence that the group is setting itself stretch targets," Credit Suisse analyst Michael Bleakley said.

European brewer Heineken had said on Wednesday weak consumer sentiment and a damp summer would wipe out its profit growth in 2011, while last week Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) cut its 2011 outlook due to falling Russian sales.

Analysts said spirit makers were less dependent on weather and gained from strong emerging markets, with Diageo less exposed to beer and Europe than these two brewers. Just over 10 percent of Diageo's sales come from beer, while some 35 percent of its overall turnover derives from fast-growing emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico.

"In the context of poor results from the brewers, today's results were a relief," Citi analyst Andrea Pistacchi said.

London-based Diageo, which also sells Captain Morgan rum and Guinness beer, posted underlying earnings of 83.6 pence per share, beating a Reuters SmartEstimate of 78.9 pence and a company-compiled consensus of 79.1 pence for the year to June.

The full year dividend rose 6 percent to 40.4 pence.

Walsh expected a number of acquisition opportunities to arise in the next three to four years and he would participate if they increased growth and created shareholder value, and mentioned Jose Cuervo and Moet Hennessy as possible deals.

He added Diageo was looking for a "deeper partnership" with Jose Cuervo tequila brand if the owning Beckmann family desire this as its long-term distribution deal comes to an end in June 2013, while he would be keen in buying the 66 percent of Moet Hennessy Diageo does not own if co-owner LVMH wished to sell.

Profits in Diageo's biggest region North America rose by 8 percent helped by a slow recovery especially in higher-priced products, but European profits dipped 7 percent dragged down by falling sales in Spain and Greece. Its emerging market businesses saw profits rise well above 10 percent.

Diageo said it would cut costs by 80 million pounds by June 2013 after it announced a review back in May aimed at reducing the cost of inputs and operating costs.

The group said underlying annual sales and operating profit both rose 5 percent in the year to end-June, while overall group sales grew 2 percent to 9.9 billion pounds.

Diageo shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 index so far this year by 10 percent and arch rival and world No. 2 spirits maker Pernod Ricard by 12 percent.

Pernod was set to report annual results on Sept. 1, and its shares were up 0.1 percent at 57.76 euros. (Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)