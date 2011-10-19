* July-September underlying sales rise 9 percent

By David Jones

LONDON, Oct 19 Diageo , the world's biggest spirits group, beat forecasts with a 9 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales led by its Latin America and Caribbean region, and said it excepted further growth in its first half.

The British maker of Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan rum said on Wednesday that although it was alert to any impact from the fragile global economy, trading in its July-September first quarter was just ahead of its own expectations.

The quarterly sales rise compared with a forecast for 5.9 percent in a Reuters poll, and was reported in a trading update ahead of the group's annual general meeting.

"Diageo has delivered a good start to the new financial year. Net sales growth was marginally ahead of expectations and the quarter did benefit from some one-off factors which are not expected to reoccur in the second quarter," chief executive Paul Walsh said. Consumer trends were broadly unchanged, he said.

Diageo shares were up 3.4 percent to 1,324 pence by 0940 GMT to be one of the biggest gainers in a firmer FTSE 100 index .

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness said its Latin America and Caribbean region saw underlying quarterly sales rise 30 percent, followed by Asia Pacific up 14 percent, Africa 9 percent, Europe 6 percent, and North America 5 percent.

In August, the London-based drinks group set new targets to grow underlying annual sales 6 percent, improve margins and see double-digit percentage earnings growth in the medium term, when reporting underlying sales and operating profit grew 5 percent in its 2010/11 year to end-June.

Diageo's arch rival and world No. 2, Pernod Ricard , will outline its annual targets on Thursday when the Absolut vodka and Martell cognac maker report first-quarter sales, after it reported underlying sales rose 7 percent and profit 8 percent in its year to end-June. (Editing by Dan Lalor)