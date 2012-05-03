* Q3 underlying sales up 6 pct, vs forecast 5 pct
* Nine month sales up 7 pct, similar to H1
* Growth led by emerging markets, Europe down
* Latin America Q3 up 18 pct, Europe off 1 pct
(Adds further details)
By David Jones
LONDON, May 3 Sales at Diageo, the
world's biggest distilled drinks group, were up 6 percent in the
first three months of 2012 with fast-growing emerging markets
and a recovery in North America offsetting falling sales in
Europe.
The London-based maker of Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan
rum said on Thursday that despite weakness in Europe its fiscal
third-quarter performance was in line with its expectations, and
this put it on track to hit its medium-term target which is also
for 6 percent sales growth.
The British group gained as markets in Latin America, Africa
and Asia showed strong demand for its range of drinks, a U.S.
recovery gathered steam while in Europe, Spain and Greece were
in decline and the UK market disappointed.
"Trading in the third quarter remained strong with the
year-to-date performance in line with the first half and our
expectations," said Chief Executive Paul Walsh in a trading
update.
The 6 percent rise in its January-March third quarter
underlying sales beat a forecast for 5 percent growth from a
Reuters survey of six brokers. The rise was split equally
between price rise and volume increases.
This saw the group's nine-month sales to end-March rise 7
percent, similar to the increase in its July-December first
half, with some 3 percent coming from price rises.
The nine-month sales picture was led by Latin America and
Caribbean with a 18 percent rise, Africa was up 12 percent, Asia
Pacific 10 percent ahead and North America 5 percent higher
while Europe saw a fall of one percent.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on drinks companies: r.reuters.com/put77s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Last week Pernod Ricard, Diageo's biggest rival,
reported a 3 percent rise in its third-quarter sales, with
growth in the period limited by the early Chinese New Year and
by French consumers stocking up ahead of a tax rise which
boosted sales in the closing months of 2011 at the expense of
early 2012. Its nine-month sales rose 9 percent
Diageo's shares have risen around 30 percent over the last
12 months, outperforming Pernod by some 20 percent with Diageo's
shares closing on Wednesday at 1,590 pence.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)