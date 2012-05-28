(Adds details)
LONDON May 28 British drinks group Diageo
has agreed to buy Brazil's leading cachaca brand,
Ypioca, and some production assets in the country from Ypioca
Agroindustrial Limitada, for around 300 million pounds ($469
million) in cash.
Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka,
said on Monday the deal would complete in around a month,
expanding its access to Brazil's growing number of middle class
consumers.
Cachaca, a liquor made from fermented sugarcane, is the
largest spirits category in Brazil and Ypioca is the leader in
the growing premium cachaca segment, Diageo said.
"It (the deal) will provide Diageo with an enhanced platform
from which to accelerate the long term growth of our premium
international spirits brands in Brazil," said Diageo chief
executive Paul Walsh.
"The acquisition meets our return criteria and will be
accretive to Diageo's top line growth."
($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment)