LONDON Oct 17 The world's biggest spirits group, Diageo Plc, posted a 5 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales, boosted by strong growth in emerging markets and a good performance at its spirits business in the United States.

The British maker of Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan rum on Wednesday said that trading in its July-September first quarter was in line with expectations. The group posted a 9 percent rise in the same period in 2011.