LONDON May 3 Diageo, the world's biggest spirits group, said fast growing emerging markets and a recovery in North America offset falling sales in Europe as it posted a forecast-beating 6 percent rise in revenues for the first three months of 2012.

The London-based maker of Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan rum said on Thursday that despite weakness in Europe its performance was in line with its own expectations.

The British group gained as markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia showed strong demand for its range of drinks, a United States recovery gathered steam while in Europe, Spain and Greece were in decline and UK growth has been disappointing.

"Trading in the third quarter remained strong with the year to date performance in line with the first half and our expectations," said Chief Executive Paul Walsh in a third quarter trading update.

The 6 percent rise in its January-March third quarter underlying sales beat a forecast for 5 percent growth from a Reuters survey of six brokers, and saw its nine-month sales to end-March rise 7 percent similar to the increase in its July-December first half.

