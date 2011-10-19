LONDON Oct 19 The world's biggest spirits group Diageo Plc reported resilient trading in worsening economic conditions on Wednesday as it saw first-quarter underlying sales beat forecasts with a 9 percent rise and forecast further growth for its half-year

The British maker of Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan rum said that although it was alert to any impact from the fragile global economy, trading in its July-September first-quarter was marginally ahead of its own expectations.

The quarterly sales rise of 9 percent was ahead of a consensus of 5.9 percent in a survey of ten brokers by Reuters, and came in a trading update ahead of the group's annual general meeting to be held later on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Jones)