LONDON Jan 12 British drinks giant Diageo Plc will expand its Guinness brewery in central Dublin in a 153 million euro ($194 million)investment while plans to build a new super brewery on the outskirts of the Irish capital will remain on ice.

The London-based group said on Thursday the move will near double capacity at its historic St James's Gate brewery close to the River Liffey where Arther Guinness moved his brewing operations in 1759 to brew his eponymous stout beer.

The expansion at the Dublin site will be completed by the end of 2013, while the closure of Diageo's two other smaller Irish brewery at Dundalk and Kilkenny in 2013 will lead to the likely lost of just under 100 jobs. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by David Jones)