* Plans to launch Orphan Barrel, Blade & Bow bourbons next
year
* Doesn't need to buy Beam
* Would look at more assets, including beer in Africa
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Nov 19 Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo PLC
does not need to buy rival Beam Inc, its chief
executive officer said on Tuesday, since it is expanding its
existing whiskeys and launching new ones.
Diageo has long been seen as a potential buyer of newly
independent Beam, since Beam's array of bourbon whiskies would
complement Diageo's two dozen Scotch brands, which include
Johnnie Walker, J&B and Talisker.
"We don't need to" buy Beam, Chief Executive Ivan Menezes
told reporters following a meeting with investors, referring to
the maker of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Knob Creek.
"Fundamentally our position in total North American whiskey
is strong," he said. Diageo already has 23 percent of the North
American whiskey market, it says, with its Bulleit Bourbon,
Crown Royal, George Dickel and 7 Crown, making it tied for No. 1
with Jack Daniels maker Brown Forman.
For the so-called ultra-premium end of the bourbon market,
Diageo plans to launch two new brands, Orphan Barrel and Blade &
Bow. Orphan Barrel will be sold in very limited quantities, for
$75 to $125 per bottle, and should go on the market during the
first quarter of 2014, Menezes said. Blade & Bow will come out
later in the year.
Bulleit, Diageo's only bourbon, is doubling every year,
Menezes said, and the company plans to expand its distribution
to new countries.
"We'll probably do 600,000 cases this year, and we can get
to a million cases," he said.
Whereas Scotch must be made in Scotland, bourbon whiskey
must be made in the United States.
STILL THIRSTY
Diageo has made eight acquisitions in emerging markets over
the past three years, spending about 3 billion pounds to gain
access to growing middle classes who are drinking more alcohol.
Its purchases include a maker of raki in Turkey, cachaca in
Brazil and beers in Ethiopia and Tanzania.
"There are a few places we'd still like to have a presence
and we'll look at opportunities which come along," Menezes said.
"If we get more beer assets coming up in Africa, we'd definitely
look at them."
Diageo also owns Guinness and Red Stripe beers.
Menezes declined to comment on the ongoing investigation by
Britain's competition regulator into the Whyte & Mackay whisky
brand, which is owned by the Indian company United Spirits, of
which Diageo acquired a 25 percent stake.
"Whatever the outcome, the core asset of what we are buying
in USL, we are still very bullish about," Menezes said.
Menezes, of Indian origin, took the reins at the world's top
spirits maker in July. This was his first meeting with investors
as CEO.
Like other consumer goods companies, Diageo has experienced
a softening in emerging markets like China and Brazil. Still,
Menezes stood by the company's forecast for 6 percent overall
revenue growth, but stressed that the goal was for the medium
term, not the near term.