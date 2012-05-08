May 8 Diageo Capital plc & Diageo Investment Corp on Tuesday sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Diageo Capital plc issued five-year notes, and Diageo Investment Corp issued 10-year and 30-year debt.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Nomura, and RBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sales. BORROWER: Diageo Capital TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.5 PCT MATURITY 05/11/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.56 FIRST PAY 11/11/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.592 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/11/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 82 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS BORROWER: Diageo Investment TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 05/11/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.638 FIRST PAY 11/11/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.917 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/11/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 107 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS BORROWER: Diageo Investment TRANCHE 3 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 05/11/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.395 FIRST PAY 11/11/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.286 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/11/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS