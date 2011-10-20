(Adds further details)

LONDON Oct 20 The world's largest spirits group Diageo said on Thursday that 20 percent of its shareholders voted against its directors' remuneration report at its annual general meeting held on Wednesday.

Diageo directors' pay was 6.4 million pounds ($10.1 million) in its last financial year to June 2011, up from 6.1 million pounds in the previous year, with Chief Executive Paul Walsh seeing his salary largely unchanged at 3.2 million pounds.

The maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky said on Wednesday that its July-September first-quarter underlying sales rose 9 percent and saw further growth ahead for its half-year as its shares hit a new record high ($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Paul Sandle)