LONDON Oct 16 Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, reported a 1.5 percent decline in first-quarter organic net sales on Thursday, hurt by ongoing weakness and currency devaluations in a number of emerging markets.

In the three months to September 30, Diageo said sales volume fell 3.5 percent.

"Emerging markets' performance remains weak with further currency weakness in a few markets and specific geopolitical situations in some areas," said Chief Executive Ivan Menezes in a statement. Still he said the company expects "full-year top line growth to improve on last year's performance."

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Susan Thomas)