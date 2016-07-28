LONDON, July 28 Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo
reported higher sales for its just-ended financial year,
returning to growth after two flat years marred by issues such
as an emerging market slowdown and a shift in U.S. consumer
tastes from vodka to bourbon.
The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Smirnoff vodka
and Guinness beer on Thursday said net sales grew 2.8 percent on
a like-for-like basis in the year ended 30 June.
Earnings per share, excluding one-time items, were 89.4
pence.
Analysts on average were expecting sales growth of 2.8
percent and earnings of 88 pence per share, according to a
company-supplied consensus.
Looking ahead, Diageo stood by its prior forecast for sales
to grow at a mid-single-digit rate starting this year.
Like-for-like sales first slowed in 2013 and were roughly
flat in 2014 and 2015.
