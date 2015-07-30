* FY '15 sales flat as last year, in line with estimates
* Calls FY '16 "transition year" followed by growth through
FY '19
* Productivity gains to free up 500 mln pounds from '17-'19
(Recasts with outlook, comments from CFO, analyst)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, July 30 Diageo, the world's
largest spirits company, signalled a turnaround this year,
following two years of flat sales due to issues including
wholesaler destocking and discounting in vodka.
The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff
vodka and Guinness beer on Thursday said organic net sales
growth for the full year ended 30 June was flat, as it was the
previous year. Analysts on average were expecting growth of 0.2
percent, according to a consensus provided by the company.
Earnings per share before one-time items fell to 88.8 pence,
from 95.5 pence a year earlier. That was below analysts' average
estimate of 90.3 pence. The company blamed currency
fluctuations.
Diageo has suffered from a range of problems, both external
and self-inflicted. Sales have been hurt by a government
crackdown on gift-giving in China and slowing economies in other
emerging markets where it recently made acquisitions, but also
aggressive discounting on vodka in the United States and a
relatively small exposure to red-hot American whiskey.
Yet Diageo says things are turning around, due to efforts to
shift the focus of its business, away from what it sells to
wholesalers towards what they in turn sell to retailers.
Wholesalers in several regions have been buying less in an
effort to operate with slimmer inventories. The practice, known
as destocking, hurts Diageo's sales in the short term but
long-term, should help it respond more quickly to consumer
trends and have a more efficient supply chain.
"We see 2016 as a transition year," Chief Financial Officer
Deirdre Mahlan told reporters, saying Diageo expects sales to
grow this year, but not yet at the mid-single-digit level it
forecast for the three years starting from fiscal 2017.
Over those three years, its operating margin should expand
by 100 basis points, Diageo said, as productivity gains are
expected to free up a further 500 million pounds ($780 million).
"The guidance is notably upbeat," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst James Edwardes Jones, adding: "Given Diageo's recent
performance, we remain to be convinced as to the achievability
of this guidance."
Diageo shares were down 0.2 percent at 0740 GMT in London.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
(Editing by David Clarke and Dale Hudson)