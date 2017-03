ZURICH Jan 31 Diageo, the world's biggest spirits group, reported steady sales growth in the second half of 2012, driven by price rises and the growth in the United States of premium brands like Ketel One vodka and Bulleit Bourbon.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Guinness beer and Tanqueray gin saw sales grow 5 percent like-for-like to 6.039 billion pounds ($9.54 billion) in the half year to December, while pre-exceptional earnings per share rose 9 percent to 60.9 pence.