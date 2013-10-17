Oct 17 Diageo PLC : * Interim management statement * Diageo reports 3 pct organic net sales growth in three months ended Sept. 30 * Q1 volume up 0.6 pct * Q1 reported net sales were flat * Q1 organic net sales growth in North America was 5.1 pct * Performance in the quarter was good given weakness in some markets * Says still expects low single digit net sales decline for full year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here