HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 30 at 4:30 p.m. EDT/2030 GMT

March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump declares war on members of his own party by threatening the political careers of conservative Republicans who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, but is quickly told the lawmakers will not bow to "bullying." RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016