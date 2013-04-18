LONDON, April 18 Global drinks group Diageo
said a strong performance and higher prices in U.S.
spirits, its biggest business, led it to a 4 percent growth in
organic net sales, balancing out consumer weakness in Brazil and
Nigeria.
The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness stout said
overall volumes were down 1 percent in the three months to
end-March but that it had benefitted from a strong price/mix and
a small positive impact from foreign exchange.
"Given our market positions and geographic diversity we
remain confident that Diageo's performance continues to be in
line with our medium term guidance," said Diageo chief executive
Paul Walsh in a statement on Thursday.