UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Feb 18 Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation into Diageo's Turkish spirits group Mey Icki on the grounds that it breached competition principles by preventing the sale of competitors' products in stores.
Diageo PLC bought Mey Icki from TPG Capital LP and local private equity group Actera in 2011 for $2.1 billion.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources