UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 22 Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it would investigate whether drinks group Diegeo's purchase of a stake in India's United Spirits would have a detrimental impact on the spirits market.
The main area of concern is likely to be centred on United Spirit's Whyte & Mackay whisky brand, because Diageo is the world's biggest scotch company.
The Johnnie Walker and Guinness owner acquired a 25 percent stake in the Indian group controlled by tycoon Vijay Mallya earlier this month.
The British company had wanted to take control of more than half of the group's equity when it announced a deal in November 2012. The Office of Fair Trading said any representations should be made by Aug. 2.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources