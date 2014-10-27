Oct 27 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* TomoS project selected for funding totalling 2.7 million
euros from Unique Interministerial Fund, BpiFrance and Languedoc
Roussillon region
* Project aims to develop a procedure for image
reconstruction using tomosynthesis from a conventional radiology
table for examinations which are usually performed using CT-Scan
or IRM
* Diagnostic Medical Systems is lead manager for the
project, which also involves Digisens, Medecom, Thales
and Centre Hospitalier Regional Universitaire (CHRU) de
Montpellier
