Nov 7 Dialight PLC : * Industrial lighting business performs very well wth sales growth of just

under 60% for the 10-mnh period * The performance of obstruction business affected by the transition in our

business model in this market * Achieving order input in line with previous guidance of flat revenues for H2

2013 compared to H2 2012. * Performance of our components business is in line with previous guidance * Group continues to expect underlying PBT from continuing operations to be in

line with the prior year. * Measures will increase industrial lighting's productive capacity by at least