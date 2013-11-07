Nov 7 Dialight PLC :
* Industrial lighting business performs very well wth sales
growth of just
under 60% for the 10-mnh period
* The performance of obstruction business affected by the
transition in our
business model in this market
* Achieving order input in line with previous guidance of flat
revenues for H2
2013 compared to H2 2012.
* Performance of our components business is in line with
previous guidance
* Group continues to expect underlying PBT from continuing
operations to be in
line with the prior year.
* Measures will increase industrial lighting's productive
capacity by at least