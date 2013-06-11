June 11 Lighting products maker Dialight Plc
said first-half profit would be hurt by lower sales in
its signals business, which makes traffic, transportation and
obstruction signals, sending its shares down as much as 15.5
percent.
While the group is well-positioned following its decision to
sell directly to the cellphone tower market rather than through
resellers, the timing on the rollout of the new system contracts
remains difficult to predict, Dialight said.
"These issues continue to impact the obstruction business
and because of this, sales in the signals segment are expected
to be down in the first half of 2013," the company said in a
statement.
Dialight's obstruction business makes products that are used
on communication towers, wind generators and other obstructions
to aerial navigation, as well as structures supporting overhead
cables above canyons and valleys. Its signals division
contributed about 42 percent of revenue in 2012.
However, the company said it expected some recovery in the
obstruction business and that its results would be weighted
towards the second half.
Dialight shares were down 14 percent at 1152 pence at 0736
GMT on Tuesday, making them the biggest percentage losers on the
London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)