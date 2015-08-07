Aug 7 Industrial lighting products maker
Dialight Plc said it would cut about 130 jobs, or
around 12 percent of its workforce, excluding direct labour,
nearly two months after it warned on full-year underlying
operating profit.
Dialight, which was once part of the Dutch giant Philips
, said on Friday the cuts would help it address
inefficiencies and reduce operating costs by more than 3 million
pounds ($5 million) per year on a run rate basis.
The program would lead to savings of more than 1 million
pounds in the current financial year, although the benefit would
be offset by cash costs of roughly the same amount, the company
said.
($1 = 0.6448 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)