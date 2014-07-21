(Adds details, dividend)

July 21 Industrial lighting products maker Dialight Plc said pretax profit for the first half of the year rose 6 percent on continued strength in its lighting unit.

The company, which was once part of the Dutch giant Philips , said group revenue for the period ended June 30 rose 18.4 percent to 70.9 million pounds ($121.18 million).

Dialight said its lighting division, which accounted for more than half its revenue in 2013, reported a 46 percent jump in profit at 43 million pounds.

Pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 was 5.2 million pounds compared with 4.9 million pounds a year ago.

The company, which makes LED lightning and signalling equipment for hazardous locations such as power plants, mines and military shelters, raised its interim dividend by 6.1 percent to 5.2 pence per share. ($1 = 0.5851 British Pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)