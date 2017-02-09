COLOMBO Feb 9 Dialog Axiata Plc, Sri Lanka's biggest mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata Group, on Thursday reported an 82.5 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Net profit/(loss) 1,514.3 829.9 Revenue 22,775.2 20,038.8 Earnings per share (basic, in rupees) 0.15 0.08

Foreign investors hold 93.77 percent of the total issued shares in the company, led by Axiata Investments (Labuan) Ltd, which holds 83.32 percent, as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Dialog is the fifth-largest company on the bourse with a market capitalisation of 86.32 billion rupees ($573.55 million), accounting for 3.5 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Colombo Stock Exchange, latest data shows. ($1 = 150.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Adrian Croft)