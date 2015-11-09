* Elliott discloses 2.9 pct stake in Dialog
* Urges other Dialog shareholders to oppose the deal
* Says deal would destroy $500 mln in Dialog value
FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Activist hedge fund Elliott
disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor on Monday and said that it intends to
vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.
Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy Atmel for
about $4.6 billion in a move to expand its industrial product
portfolio.
Elliott said it believed the planned transaction would harm
Dialog's value and it urged other Dialog shareholders to also
vote against the takeover at the shareholders' meeting on Nov.
19.
"The move is a big fish to swallow from a deal multiple,
financial and integration point of view," Elliott said in a
public letter to Dialog.
Elliott said it believed the company agreed to pay a 92
percent premium to fair value for an underperforming asset and
that the consummation of the transaction would destroy
approximately $500 million of value for Dialog shareholders.
Dialog, which is heavily exposed to Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics, said the deal would diversify
its client base in automotive markets as well as
network-connected chips used in industrial gear, also known as
the "Internet of Things".
Elliott is so far the only shareholder which has come out
publicly against the deal.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Andrew Hay)