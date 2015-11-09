* Elliott discloses 2.9 pct stake in Dialog

* Urges other Dialog shareholders to oppose the deal

* Says deal would destroy $500 mln in Dialog value (Adds details on Elliott, planned deal)

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Activist hedge fund Elliott disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Monday and said that it intends to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.

Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy Atmel for about $4.6 billion in a move to expand its industrial product portfolio.

Elliott said it believed the planned transaction would harm Dialog's value and it urged other Dialog shareholders to also vote against the takeover at the shareholders' meeting on Nov. 19.

"The move is a big fish to swallow from a deal multiple, financial and integration point of view," Elliott said in a public letter to Dialog.

Elliott said it believed the company agreed to pay a 92 percent premium to fair value for an underperforming asset and that the consummation of the transaction would destroy approximately $500 million of value for Dialog shareholders.

Dialog, which is heavily exposed to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics, said the deal would diversify its client base in automotive markets as well as network-connected chips used in industrial gear, also known as the "Internet of Things".

Elliott is so far the only shareholder which has come out publicly against the deal. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Andrew Hay)