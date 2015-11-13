UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
FRANKFURT Nov 13 Activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor to 5 percent and urged other shareholders on Friday to join it in opposing Dialog's takeover of U.S. peer Atmel.
In an open letter, Elliott recommended fellow shareholders vote against the transaction at a Dialog shareholder meeting on Nov. 19 and said it had been encouraged by the feedback it had had from shareholders so far.
Elliott had announced on Nov. 11 it had increased its stake to 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
* Softbank to sell Electric Imp's IoT development kits to accelerate IoT product development in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: