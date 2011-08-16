KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas has awarded the Balai Cluster oil field located offshore Sarawak to a joint venture between local oil and gas services provider Dialog Group , Australia's ROC Oil and Petronas' exploration arm.

Dialog said in a filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday that the companies signed a 15-year Small Field Risk Service Contract (SFRSC) with Petronas, which would be developed over two phases.

The cost of the pre-development phase is estimated at between $200-250 million, while the cost of the development phase is $650-700 million.

Dialog owns 32 percent of the joint venture, ROC 48 percent and the remaining 20 percent will be owned by Petronas Carigali.

The pre-development phase will commence in 2H2011, and will take 18 months to complete. Dialog said it expected the field to start producing within two years of the commencement of the development phase.

This is the second marginal field awarded by Petronas this year after a joint venture between Malaysia and U.K. companies Kencana , SapuraCrest and Petrofac won the country's first RSC for the Berantai marginal field in January.

Petronas is focusing its efforts on enhanced oil recovery in existing fields in Malaysia as local supplies of oil and gas are starting to decline. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong)