KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petronas has awarded the Balai Cluster oil field
located offshore Sarawak to a joint venture between local oil
and gas services provider Dialog Group , Australia's
ROC Oil and Petronas' exploration arm.
Dialog said in a filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday
that the companies signed a 15-year Small Field Risk Service
Contract (SFRSC) with Petronas, which would be developed over
two phases.
The cost of the pre-development phase is estimated at
between $200-250 million, while the cost of the development
phase is $650-700 million.
Dialog owns 32 percent of the joint venture, ROC 48 percent
and the remaining 20 percent will be owned by Petronas Carigali.
The pre-development phase will commence in 2H2011, and will
take 18 months to complete. Dialog said it expected the field to
start producing within two years of the commencement of the
development phase.
This is the second marginal field awarded by Petronas this
year after a joint venture between Malaysia and U.K. companies
Kencana , SapuraCrest and Petrofac
won the country's first RSC for the Berantai marginal field in
January.
Petronas is focusing its efforts on enhanced oil recovery in
existing fields in Malaysia as local supplies of oil and gas are
starting to decline.
