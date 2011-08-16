(Adds details from Petronas, analyst comment)

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas has awarded the Balai Cluster marginal oil field offshore Sarawak to a joint venture between local oil and gas services provider Dialog Group , Australia's ROC Oil and Petronas' exploration arm.

This is the second marginal field awarded by Petronas this year after a joint venture between Malaysia and U.K. companies Kencana , SapuraCrest and Petrofac won the Berantai marginal field in January.

"The Balai Cluster risk service contract (RSC) is the second contract to be awarded under PETRONAS' new petroleum arrangement for the development and production of marginal hydrocarbon reserves in Malaysia," Petronas said in a statement.

Petronas has started focusing its efforts on enhanced oil recovery in existing fields in Malaysia as local supplies of oil and gas are starting to decline.

"We expected this award for a while now in line with Petronas' plan to intensify enhanced oil recovery activities," AmResearch's senior analyst Alex Goh told Reuters. "We expect more awards of this nature going forward".

Dialog said in a filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday that the companies signed a 15-year Small Field Risk Service Contract (SFRSC) with Petronas, which would be developed over two phases.

The cost of the first pre-development phase is estimated at between $200-250 million, while the cost of the second development phase is $650-700 million.

Dialog owns 32 percent of the joint venture, ROC 48 percent and the remaining 20 percent by Petronas Carigali.

The pre-development phase will commence in 2H2011, and will take 18 months to complete. Petronas said it expected first oil in the second half of 2013 and first gas by the second half of 2014.

Under the RSC, Petronas remains the project owner while contractors, in this case the Dialog-ROC-Carigali JV, will act as service providers and provide initial capital investments.

