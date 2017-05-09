FRANKFURT May 9 Dialog Semiconductor on Tuesday reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter underlying operating profit helped by all of its segments, beating average expectations.

The Anglo-German chipmaker, whose chips go into Apple Inc's and Samsung Electronics' smartphones reported underlying operating profit of $43.2 million for the quarter, which ended March 31.

That was above the average of $40.3 million in a Reuters poll with individual estimates of seven analysts ranging from $34.7 million to $44.8 million.

The company said it expects second quarter revenues of between $235 million and $265 million, while its operating margin for both the second quarter and the full year should be broadly in line with the 15.9 percent it achieved in the first quarter.

For the whole of 2017 Dialog expects good revenue growth, it said.