FRANKFURT May 9 Dialog Semiconductor
on Tuesday reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter
underlying operating profit helped by all of its segments,
beating average expectations.
The Anglo-German chipmaker, whose chips go into Apple Inc's
and Samsung Electronics' smartphones
reported underlying operating profit of $43.2 million for the
quarter, which ended March 31.
That was above the average of $40.3 million in a Reuters
poll with individual estimates of seven analysts ranging from
$34.7 million to $44.8 million.
The company said it expects second quarter revenues of
between $235 million and $265 million, while its operating
margin for both the second quarter and the full year should be
broadly in line with the 15.9 percent it achieved in the first
quarter.
For the whole of 2017 Dialog expects good revenue growth, it
said.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)