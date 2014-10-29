* Q3 adj EBIT $51.7 mln vs $41 mln expected

* Sees 2014 revenue of $1.11-1.15 billion

* Shares indicated up 4 pct (Adds detail, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor posted a 61 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit on rising demand from makers of consumer gadgets boosted production ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, rose to $51.7 million, beating the average forecast of $41 million in a Reuters poll.

Dialog makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablet computers. Apple and Samsung Electronics are among its main customers.

"We have successfully delivered the first phase of the steep ramp up of new products for our customers. Now the focus turns to pushing ahead with completing that ramp up in what will be a very busy end of the year for us and our customers," Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli said in a statement.

Dialog is bucking a broader trend in which a series of U.S. semiconductor makers with global operations have begun to paint a worrying picture of a broad-based slowdown in markets such as autos and network equipment in regions ranging from Asia to Europe.

September is the peak month for shipping tiny chips used to build everything from appliances to cars, phones and office equipment, but the usual post-summer pick-up has failed to materialise.

However, Dialog still registered increased demand for its chips thanks to the success of Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, which marked Apple's best product launch on record.

The German company said it expects full-year revenue of between $1.11 billion and $1.15 billion, with improved gross margins.

Dialog shares were indicated to open 4 percent higher, with the German blue chip index seen opening 0.4 percent higher. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Goodman)