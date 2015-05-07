* Sees 2015 gross margin slightly above last year's 45.3 pct
* Q1 EBIT ex-items $71 mln, beating avg estimate of $53 mln
* Shares rise 8.2 pct at top German technology index
FRANKFURT, May 7 German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor raised its 2015 profitability forecast
after strong demand for its products from smartphone makers
helped it post a better-than-expected first quarter operating
profit.
Dialog said it expected its gross margin for the full year
2015 to be slightly above last year's 45.3 percent. It had
previously guided for a stable gross margin.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding
special items, rose to $71 million, Dialog said on Thursday,
beating the average estimate of $53.7 million in a Reuters poll.
Dialog shares were up 8.2 percent by 0815 GMT at the top of
a 0.3 percent weaker German technology index.
"Dialog has delivered the consensus-beating results that we
had been hoping for," said Karsten Iltgen, an analyst at
Bankhaus Lampe, who has a "buy" recommendation.
Dialog makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer
electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers.
Apple and Samsung Electronics are among its
main customers.
Apple last week reported better-than-expected revenues and
profits as it sold more iPhones in China than in the United
States for the first time, while Samsung said demand for its new
flagship smartphones the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge was
strong. ]
Dialog shares have gained more than 50 percent so far this
year and are outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index
, which is up 10 percent.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze and
Maria Sheahan)