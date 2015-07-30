(Adds outlook, share decline, details)
FRANKFURT, July 30 Germany's Dialog
Semiconductor posted a 44 jump in quarterly revenue on
Thursday on surging demand for its chips from phone makers Apple
and Samsung, but disappointed investors
with its sales outlook.
The chipmaker reported second-quarter revenue of $316.5
million and said it expected third-quarter revenue to be in the
range of $325 million to $355 million, below an average forecast
of $356 million in a Reuters poll for the period.
That unnerved investors as the company had said in May that
revenue would be strongest in the second half of the year.
The company's shares slumped 7.8 percent in Frankfurt
trading by 1000 GMT. Despite Thursday's decline, the stock was
still a third higher than at the start of this year.
Growth expectations have been riding high for Dialog, a key
supplier of power management chips to Apple ahead of the
technology giant's expected launch in late September of updated
iPhones and a new, larger-screen iPad tablet.
"Given our current visibility, we expect 2015 to be another
year of good growth driven by a solid ramp of high volume new
products. Revenue performance will be weighted towards the
second half of the year," the company said in a statement.
Second-quarter revenue from its mobile systems business -
which generates roughly four-fifths of sales - grew 56 percent,
but the company had slower growth for its wireless chips used in
music and game accessories and car and industrial controls.
However, operating earnings, excluding special items, rose
to $71.2 million, beating even the most optimistic estimate of
$66 million in a Reuters poll, which had an average estimate of
$58.2 million.
Dialog also said its finance chief, Jean-Michel Richard,
planned to step down later this year after nine years at the
company and that a search for his successor was underway.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by
Susan Fenton)