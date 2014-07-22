FRANKFURT, July 22 Germany's Dialog
Semiconductor said on Tuesday merger talks with
Austria's AMS had failed as the two companies were
unable to agree on terms.
"With the end of these discussions, it is business as usual,
namely delivering increasing value for our shareholders," Dialog
Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli said in a statement.
The two companies announced last month they were in "very
preliminary" talks that could have created a European chipmaker
with a market value of about $4.7 billion that could better tap
the growing market for web-connected devices.
Shares in Dialog fell 4.7 percent in pre-market trade at
brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
