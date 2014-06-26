Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
VIENNA, June 26 Shares in Austrian semiconductor maker AMS jumped on Thursday after the company confirmed it was in talks to buy Germany's Dialog Semiconductor.
The Swiss-listed shares were trading up 6.5 percent at 155.1 Swiss francs by 0711 GMT.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process