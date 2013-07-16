UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
WASHINGTON, July 16 Japan-based Diamond Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $19 million criminal fine in connection with a conspiracy to fix the prices of ignition coils sold to Ford Motor Co, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
An executive with Autoliv Inc, Takayoshi Matsunaga, agreed separately to plead guilty for a conspiracy to fix the prices of seatbelts sold to Toyota Motor Corp, the Justice Department said in a statement.
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results