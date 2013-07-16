WASHINGTON, July 16 Japan-based Diamond Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $19 million criminal fine in connection with a conspiracy to fix the prices of ignition coils sold to Ford Motor Co, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

An executive with Autoliv Inc, Takayoshi Matsunaga, agreed separately to plead guilty for a conspiracy to fix the prices of seatbelts sold to Toyota Motor Corp, the Justice Department said in a statement.