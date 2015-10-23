(Adds Kellogg response, updates share price)
Oct 23 Kellogg Co, which makes Corn Flakes
and Rice Krispies, is in late-stage talks to buy snack foods
company Diamond Foods Inc for more than $1.5 billion,
the New York Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Kellogg could pay $35 to $40 a share for Diamond, the
newspaper reported. Diamond's shares rose 8.6 percent to $35.66,
their highest in more than three years. (bit.ly/1NXGKhJ)
Kellogg and Diamond Foods declined to comment on the report.
Diamond Foods makes Kettle potato chips and Pop Secret
popcorn. The company has hired Credit Suisse to explore a sale,
news and data service Dealreporter wrote in September. (bit.ly/1Lb9ZwQ)
San Francisco-based Diamond has struggled to boost sales
this year. Revenue has missed analysts' estimates in each of the
last four quarters and the company this year exited a low-margin
nut products business.
Kellogg, meanwhile, has been trying to expand its snack
foods business through acquisitions and to increase its
international presence as breakfast cereal sales decline in the
United States.
It bought Egyptian baker Bisco Misr in January and entered
into a distribution deal to expand in Africa.
Diamond's biggest shareholders are hedge fund Oaktree
Capital Management, with a 14 percent stake, and BlackRock
Institutional Trust Co, with a stake of nearly 7 percent.
Kellogg's shares were little changed in early trading.
